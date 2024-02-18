'Take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat in...': PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

In a rousing valedictory address to party cadres and leaders on the concluding day of BJP's National Convention at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over the next 100 days, every single member has to make it his or her mission to gain the trust and support of voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After paying glowing tributes to Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, who passed away earller on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Over the next 100 days, each and every one of us has to go out and reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary and every community. We have got to win everyone's trust and support. Our sincere workers stay with the people 24x7 and all through the year, doing something or the other to gain their trust and confidence. However, over the next 100 days, we have to work with renewed enthusiasm and vigour. Today is February 18, and the youths who turn 18 and step into adulthood today will elect the 18th Lok Sabha in a few days from now."

He stated further that now was the time to realise the dream and vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"The country's dreams and resolve have got bigger. Our dream and resolution today is to make a Viksit Bharat and the next five years will be crucial to taking our country there. Over the next five years, we have to take a giant leap towards a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Invoking Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Aab ki baar, 400 par' gaffe in Parliament during the recent 'Budget Session', PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition, saying, "Today, even some leaders in the Opposition are chanting 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. However, to take the NDA past 400 in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has to cross 370 seats or more in the Upper House."

In his tribute to Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, PM Modi said his demise has come as a 'personal loss' as he used to seek guidance from him.

"Today, I wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. I was deeply saddened, and, so were his followers, after receiving the news of his demise. For me, this is a personal loss. I had the privilege and good fortune of meeting him and seeking his advice and guidance from time to time. The last time I visited him, the thought of not seeing him again never crossed my mind," PM Modi said.

