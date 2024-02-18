'Take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat in...': PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG: India record their biggest win by runs in Test cricket history

Farmers protest: Centre extends internet ban in parts of Punjab till Feb 24

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, snowfall alerts in these states for next 24 hours, check details

Watch: John Cena sings Shah Rukh Khan's famous song Bholi Si Surat in viral video, fans react

Man fearlessly grabs huge cobra from well with bare hands, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Farmers protest: Centre extends internet ban in parts of Punjab till Feb 24

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, snowfall alerts in these states for next 24 hours, check details

Watch: John Cena sings Shah Rukh Khan's famous song Bholi Si Surat in viral video, fans react

Leopard vs Cheetah: Who is more powerful

Bollywood stars who ran away from families to become actors

9 flop sequels of hit Bollywood films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Shardul Bhardwaj reacts to being selected for BAFTA Breakthrough: ‘It serves as a pat on your back’ | Exclusive

Meet Katrina Kaif’s doppelganger who once worked at call center, debut with Salman Khan flopped, quit films, is now…

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

HomeIndia

India

'Take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat in...': PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

After paying glowing tributes to Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, who passed away earller on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Over the next 100 days, each and every one of us has to go out and reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary and every community.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a rousing valedictory address to party cadres and leaders on the concluding day of BJP's National Convention at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over the next 100 days, every single member has to make it his or her mission to gain the trust and support of voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After paying glowing tributes to Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, who passed away earller on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Over the next 100 days, each and every one of us has to go out and reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary and every community. We have got to win everyone's trust and support. Our sincere workers stay with the people 24x7 and all through the year, doing something or the other to gain their trust and confidence. However, over the next 100 days, we have to work with renewed enthusiasm and vigour. Today is February 18, and the youths who turn 18 and step into adulthood today will elect the 18th Lok Sabha in a few days from now."

He stated further that now was the time to realise the dream and vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"The country's dreams and resolve have got bigger. Our dream and resolution today is to make a Viksit Bharat and the next five years will be crucial to taking our country there. Over the next five years, we have to take a giant leap towards a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Invoking Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Aab ki baar, 400 par' gaffe in Parliament during the recent 'Budget Session', PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition, saying, "Today, even some leaders in the Opposition are chanting 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. However, to take the NDA past 400 in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has to cross 370 seats or more in the Upper House."

In his tribute to Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, PM Modi said his demise has come as a 'personal loss' as he used to seek guidance from him.

"Today, I wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. I was deeply saddened, and, so were his followers, after receiving the news of his demise. For me, this is a personal loss. I had the privilege and good fortune of meeting him and seeking his advice and guidance from time to time. The last time I visited him, the thought of not seeing him again never crossed my mind," PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 
 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Jharkhand cabinet expansion: 8 to 12 MLAs unhappy over portfolio, reach Delhi

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties in Munich amid diplomatic row

Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in Himachal over next 2 days, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE