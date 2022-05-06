Tajindar Bagga arrest: Delhi BJP leaders stage protests, raise slogans against Arvind Kejriwal

File photo

Delhi BJP leaders and workers headed by state president Adesh Gupta staged a protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police even as police here tried to stop them from moving to AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Vikram Mittal, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor and many other leaders were present in the protest.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri area in connection with a case registered in Mohali last month.

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took Bagga's custody in Kurukshetra, Haryana from the Punjab Police after having them stopped by their Haryana counterparts.

Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on charges related to making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint made by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

