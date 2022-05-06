Delhi police vs Punjab police vs Haryana police over Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga: Timeline of his arrest and release

At around 3 pm, Tajinder Singh Bagga was seen leaving for Delhi.

New Delhi: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest on Friday brought the Punjab police on collision course with their Delhi and Haryana counterparts. The Punjab police arrested him from his house in Delhi this morning, for allegedly issuing a life threat to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab police personnel were bound for Mohali when they were intercepted by the police in BJP-ruled Haryana. According to reports, the vehicle ferrying Bagga was then taken to Kurukshetra's Pipli town.

After negotiations that went on for hours, Bagga was allowed to leave for home along with the Delhi police.

In the meanwhile, the Delhi Police lodged two cases against Punjab police.

RK Rathore, the lawyer representing Punjab police, told the news agency IANS that the first case was lodged under sections that deal with kidnapping. The second case was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Bagga's father, who accused Punjab Police of assaulting him.

The Mohali police chief, Sheel Soni, has written to the Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, saying that stopping the Punjab Police personnel was tantamount to "illegal detention". He also called Haryana's action an interference in the administration of justice.

In the letter Soni said after an FIR was registered against Bagga last month, he ignored five notices served to him to join the probe. He said the Punjab police party had gone to the national capital in accordance with the law.

"The said police party arrested the accused from his Delhi residence in the morning... It has come to my notice that the police party has been stopped by the Haryana Police on the Karnal-Kurukshetra highway. This tantamount to illegal detention and interference in the administration of the criminal justice system," he said.

"The police party along with the arrested accused be released so that Bagga may be produced before the court in Mohali within time as per law," he added.

At around 3 pm, Bagga was seen leaving for Delhi.

