Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP leader, arrested by Punjab police for threatening Arvind Kejriwal: AAP MLA 

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. (Photo credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Punjab police have arrested Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for allegedly threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted on Friday. "The party of scoundrels, BJP's leader Tajinder Singh Bagga has been arrested by the Punjab police. Had threatened Arvind Kejriwal saying 'won't let you live," the lawmaker tweeted in Hindi.

Bagga's father, Preetpal Singh Bagga has confirmed that the BJP leader was detained by policemen from his home in Delhi on Friday morning.