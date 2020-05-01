Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad responds to Delhi Police questions, submits documents

Maulana Saad, the Tablighi Jamaat chief, booked for organising the religious congregation at Nizamuddin's Markaz which emerged as the coronavirus superspreader, has responded to the queries posed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Saad's lawyer Advocate Fuzail Ayyubi stated that Saad has been responding to the Crime Branch for the past several days, adding that he had also handed over documents requested by the law enforcement agency.

Ayyubi had earlier informed the law enforcement authorities that he had tested negative for COVID-19 in a private laboratory. "Saad has already joined the probe by responding to the notices of the investigation officer (IO) and we have already written to the IO for fully cooperating in the probe," he said.

Delhi Police ha already issued four notices to Maulana Saad. It informed that the fourth notice was issued after Maulana Saad did not respond to certain queries posed by its crime branch, and also requested the Tablighi Jamat chief to take a COVID-19 test in a government laboratory.

As per the reports, Crime Branch had earlier interrogated three sons of Maulana Saad. Saad has so far evaded arrest and put himself in home-quarantine. He was earlier issued notices in connection with the gathering organised in Delhi.

Including Saad, at least 17 people have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for holding a gathering in the Nizamuddin Markaz last month that authorities say led to a big jump in coronavirus infections in India.

The congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin became an epicentre of coronavirus spread after several attendees the event tested positive and infected hundreds across the country.

The headquarters of the Jamaat in Delhi were sealed and thousands of followers, including foreigners, were taken into quarantine.