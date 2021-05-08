Switzerland extends solidarity to India, breaks silence on COVID vaccine patent wavier

Switzerland on Thursday joined the league of countries that are extending assistance to India by sending 600 oxygen concentrators and 50 respirators worth approx USD 3.3 million.

The Swiss assistance comes even as India battles the second wave of the COVID pandemic. Speaking to WION, Swiss Ambassador to India Dr Ralf Heckner said, "It is good to see not only the swiss government and the swiss people but also the Swiss private sector stepping up. Lots of solidarity coming from Switzerland to India."

Close to 40 Swiss companies have also come together and have pledged medical relief worth over CHF 7 million for India's fight against Covid-19. The medical relief package includes oxygen concentrators, rapid antigen test kits, ventilators, portable suction pumps, helmets with ventilation for medical staff. Asked about concerns over support reaching to various end-users, the envoy said, "In my own assessment, give the Indian government some more time to finalize the structures and processes."

Asked about the Swiss stance on covid vaccine patent wavier, envoy said, "With the decision of the US govt we have a new situation" and that means "swiss govt is assessing the new situation". The US earlier this week announced that it will support waiver on COVID vaccine patent. This followed by similar comments by the EU and Russia.

On Switzerland sending humanitarian aid to India, he said, "Last night swiss cargo flight landed in New Delhi with 13 tons of medical equipment. We had 600 oxygen concentrators onboard and 50 ventilators. Ventilators came from the stock of Swiss armed forces, originally for the Swiss people. Now they are here to assist the suffering Indian population and humanitarian aid has arrived in India."

On end-use of humanitarian aid, envoy Heckner said, "The relief package from Switzerland, our partner here is the Indian red cross society. So the cargo last night was handed over to the Indian red cross society and our relief goods will be dispatched and distributed through the ministry of health. So my embassy is not distributing the relief items. This is being done by and through the Indian red cross society and the ministry of health.

On travel advisory for travelers coming from India, he said, "Our travel advice is for more or less all the countries of the globe. And the swiss authorities are advising the swiss people only to travel in case of necessity."

