Surender Pal Singh TT, who took oath as Minister without winning election, loses from Rajasthan's Karanpur

The election to the Assembly seat was postponed after the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In a significant blow, Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar defeated BJP leader and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Surendra Pal Singh in the election for the Karanpur assembly seat. After the BJP won 115 of the 199 seats in the assembly polls, Singh, also known as TT, was already appointed to the Rajasthan cabinet.

The passing of the Congress candidate and sitting MLA, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, caused the election for this seat to be postponed. The Congress later fielded Koonar's son, Rupinder Singh, from the seat.

Following the result, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Koonar on his victory. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar for his victory in Srikaranpur. "This victory is dedicated to the public service done by late Gurmeet Singh Konnar," Gehlot wrote on X.

"The people of Srikaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which flouted the code of conduct and morality by making its candidate a minister during the elections," he further added.

Who is Surendra Pal Singh TT?

As a state minister with independent authority in the newly formed Rajasthan government headed by Bhajanlal Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT took an oath. The appointment of Surendra Pal Singh TT came as a surprise as he is currently not an MLA in the Rajasthan assembly. He is running as a BJP candidate in the January 5 assembly election in the Sri Karanpur assembly constituency in the Sri Ganganagar district.

Of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, elections were held for just 199 of them. This came about following the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who was from the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan's Karanpur constituency. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were postponed by the Election Commission following the death of a Congress candidate.

At the ceremony at Jaipur's Raj Bhavan, BJP MLAs were sworn in by Governor Kalraj Mishra. Twelve cabinet ministers in all were appointed to the Rajasthani administration. The oath of office was taken by five state ministers and five ministers with autonomous charge.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met the BJP high command in Delhi on Friday, ahead of the cabinet expansion.

On December 15, the day of his birthday, Bhajanlal Sharma, a new member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in Jaipur. BJP leaders Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Out of the 200 seats in the state assembly, the BJP won 115 seats in the assembly elections that took place in November, while the Congress won 69 seats.