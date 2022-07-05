SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray camp's plea against party whip decision

Uddhav Thackeray

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the decision of the newly-elected Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to recognise the new party whip of Shiv Sena rebels led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari said the fresh plea would be heard by the same bench after the summer break along with other pending pleas.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra assembly elected BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar as the Speaker.

In a major blow to the Uddhav faction ahead of the crucial trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the newly-appointed speaker on Sunday night removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.

A letter issued by the office of Speaker Rahul Narvekar reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

Earlier on July 1, the top court had agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of Eknath Shinde from the assembly and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

"I am sorry for the trouble...We have filed an application. Your lordships on June 29 passed an order, thereafter Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister. The problem that faces the assembly and all of us is that as to how the votes have to be counted as there is no merger under...10th schedule of the Constitution," the senior lawyer had said.

The bench said it was "fully conscious of the issue" and will look into it on July 11 when the main plea of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker would be heard.

The vacation bench of the court had on June 27 granted interim relief to the Shinde faction by extending the time for replying to the disqualification notices sent to 16 rebel Sena MLAs till July 12.