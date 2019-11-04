Supreme Court denies parole for Nitish Katara murder convict Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court on Monday denied parole to Vikas Yadav, convicted of murdering business executive Nitish Katara in 2002.

After Vikas Yadav's lawyer argued in court that he should be granted parole because it was his 'fundamental right' after being imprisoned for 17 and a half years, the Supreme Court said," You have been convicted. Where is the fundamental right."

"Let him complete his 25-year sentence", SC added.

Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav's son, Nitish Katara, was jailed for killing business executive Nitish Katara over his love affair with his sister Bharti Yadav.

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court sentenced Vikas and his cousin Vishal Yadav to 25 years in prison in connection with the February 2002 murder.

A bench comprising of Justices Dipak Misra and C Nagappan pronounced the verdict on appeals filed by Vikas and Vishal against the Delhi High Court order which had enhanced their respective life terms to 25 years in jail without remission and an additional five years for destruction of evidence.