Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead in Jaipur

He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on Tuesday. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to.

According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon. "As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI that Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

More details are awaited.

READ | Big update on Telangana CM as Congress set to form govt in state

 

