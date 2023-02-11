Stunning visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway shared by Nitin Gadkari; Anand Mahindra reacts to ‘magical’ sight

Visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Photo - Twitter)

The new and grand infrastructural project – Delhi-Mumbai Expressway – is being awaited by many commuters as it is set to connect a total of five states, and aims at cutting down the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by more than half.

Now, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has shared a new glimpse of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, sharing a 2-minute long video of aerial shots of the new highway project, which is over 1300 km long.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India’s largest infrastructural project to date and is set to cost around Rs 1000 crore. The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12.

The aerial shots and night visuals of the new expressway were shared by Nitin Gadkari on social media, along with the caption, “Aesthetic night views from the architectural marvel Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Have a look!!”

Netizens were left stunned by the view of the grand Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and how the lights on the roads shun at night. They praised the work done by the Transport Ministry and hailed the construction of the highway, which will cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours.

Another such person to praise the engineering marvel of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was Anand Mahindra, who is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. Mahindra said that the project was “magical”, and calls the expressway a “dreamway”.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, “You’ve reminded us that infrastructure isn’t boring—it can be magical. I was planning to drive on this expressway-no, dreamway-in the day, but now I think I will plan a night cruise.”

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be a massive eight-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway that in the future can be expanded to 12 lanes. The project is aimed at connecting five states – Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

While the Sohna-Dausa stretch is set to be opened by PM Modi on February 12, it is expected that the entire Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be open to the public in the first few months of 2024.

