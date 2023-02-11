Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Stunning visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway shared by Nitin Gadkari; Anand Mahindra reacts to ‘magical’ sight

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared fresh visuals of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, leaving netizens – and Anand Mahindra - stunned by its beauty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Stunning visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway shared by Nitin Gadkari; Anand Mahindra reacts to ‘magical’ sight
Visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Photo - Twitter)

The new and grand infrastructural project – Delhi-Mumbai Expressway – is being awaited by many commuters as it is set to connect a total of five states, and aims at cutting down the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by more than half.

Now, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has shared a new glimpse of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, sharing a 2-minute long video of aerial shots of the new highway project, which is over 1300 km long.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India’s largest infrastructural project to date and is set to cost around Rs 1000 crore. The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12.

The aerial shots and night visuals of the new expressway were shared by Nitin Gadkari on social media, along with the caption, “Aesthetic night views from the architectural marvel Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Have a look!!”

 

 

Netizens were left stunned by the view of the grand Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and how the lights on the roads shun at night. They praised the work done by the Transport Ministry and hailed the construction of the highway, which will cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours.

Another such person to praise the engineering marvel of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was Anand Mahindra, who is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. Mahindra said that the project was “magical”, and calls the expressway a “dreamway”.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, “You’ve reminded us that infrastructure isn’t boring—it can be magical. I was planning to drive on this expressway-no, dreamway-in the day, but now I think I will plan a night cruise.”

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be a massive eight-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway that in the future can be expanded to 12 lanes. The project is aimed at connecting five states – Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

While the Sohna-Dausa stretch is set to be opened by PM Modi on February 12, it is expected that the entire Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be open to the public in the first few months of 2024.

READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gurgaon-Jaipur toll rate to be 35 paise, check Sohna-Dausa full amount

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.