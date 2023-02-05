Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Report says Gurgaon-Dausa toll to be under Rs 100; Delhi-Jaipur travel time, top speed revealed

Sohna-Dausa expressway inauguration: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be longest expressway in the world.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: There is a great news for those who want to travel from Delhi to Jaipur via Dausa. It will take around just two hours to cover the 228 kilometers between Delhi and Dausa. This is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa section on February 12. The full length of the expressway is over 1350 kilometers and it will shorten the travel time between Mumbai and Delhi by 12 hours. It will also pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the work has been almost completed. The Delhi-Dausa section will start this month.

After this expressway becomes operational, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will come down to under four hours. This expressway will be without toll gates. Those on the expressway will not have to stop for toll payments. The toll systems have been installed at the entry and exits. The purpose of this is that the authorities want to maintain the high-speed nature of the expressway and don't want any hindrance on the expressway. Commuters will pay according to the kilometers travelled on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. There are exit and entry gates every 50 kilometers. The toll collection will be automatic. Once you enter the expressway, the machines will record the time and place of entry. Once you disembark, the machine will automatically deduct money from your FastTag account.

Between Delhi and Jaipur, there will be five interchanges. The expressway will have eight lanes. It can be expanded to 12 lanes. The top speed allowed on the expressway will be 120 kilometers per hour.

A person will have to stop to pay the toll tax only once during her travel on the expressway -- wherever she exits. The toll rates will be nominal, as per NBT. An NHAI official told the paper that only 35 paise per kilometer will be charged. So if you enter the expressway at Sohna and exit at Dausa, you would have travelled 200 kilometers. This means you will pay only Rs 70 as toll tax.

However, other media outlets reported the toll tax would be around Rs 2 per kilometers for personal vehicles. The government hasn't released any official information toll rates. However, they will be lower than other such expressways in the country.

