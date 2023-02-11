Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opening date: Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours, Sohna-Dausa stretch to be launched tomorrow

The Sohna-Dausa part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be launched tomorrow

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is set to be the biggest infrastructure project of the country, will be making the commute easier for millions of travelers soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a section of the route on Sunday.

PM Modi is all set to inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12. The length of the stretch between Sohna, Haryana, and Dausa, Rajasthan will be around 210 km and will have a major impact on the commute between Delhi and Rajasthan.

After the inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch, the travel time between Delhi to Jaipur will be majorly cut down. As opposed to the previous 5.5 hours, the route from Delhi to Jaipur will just be a 2-hour drive on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

While the Sohna-Dausa stretch is ready for commuters to use now, the entirety of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be open for the general public in the early months of 2024, as the construction is aimed to be completed by January next year.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be a massive eight-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway that in the future can be expanded to 12 lanes. The project is aimed at connecting five states – Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

While the total length of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway stands at 1,380 km, the total cost of the project is around Rs 1,000 crore. This expressway will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by around half, with the route being shortened to just 12 hours.

The major cities which will be connected by the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are the NCR region, Jaipur, Kota, Faridabad, Dausa, Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Surat, Alwar and Mumbai. It will also have as many as 94 amenities stops on the way for the comfort of the travelers.

The Delhi-Dausa stretch will have 8 entry/exit points and then the entry/exit points will be at Alipur. The subsequent entry/exit points will be at the kilometer mark from the previous entry/exit points: 10 km, 20 kms, 34 km, 67 km, 102 km, 121 km, and 181 km.

