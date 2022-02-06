Statue of Equality: Know all about Saint Ramanujacharya and his 216-feet-tall statue in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Equality on February 5 in the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana. The Statue of Equality is a massive statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, who was one of the most vocal advocates of social equality in the country.

The Statue of Equality stands a gigantic 216-feet-tall in Hyderabad, and the official press release by the government states that the Saint Ramanujacharya was someone “who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed”.

Know all about Saint Ramanujacharya

Saint Ramanujacharya is believed to be born in the year 1071 in Tamil Nadu and is revered as a Vedic philosopher and social reformer. Ramanujacharya travelled across the country to propagate his teachings, spreading the message of equality and social justice to his disciples.

One of his key contributions towards the country was reviving the Bhakti movement, with his preaching inspiring other Bhakti schools of thought. He also acted as the inspiration for many notable poets such as Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai.

Apart from being a notable philosopher, Ramanuja was also believed to be an environmentalist as he appealed for the protection of nature and its resources like air, water, and soil. He wrote the navaratanas, which is the combination of nine scriptures, and composed various commentaries of the Vedic script.

Ramanujacharya often encouraged temples to open their doors to everyone, irrespective of their caste, creed or gender. He was often a firm believer of the fact that everyone should be educated in a society, even when certain sections were barred from it.

Hyderabad’s Statue of Equality

The Statue of Equality is a 216-feet-tall sitting statue of the Bhakti Saint Ramanujacharya, who promoted the concept of equality throughout India. The statue has been constructed in his honour, as he always worked towards the upliftment of society as a whole.

The Statue of Equality is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass and Zinc, and is one of the tallest sitting statues in the world. It has been mounted on a 54-feet-tall base building called the Bhadra Vedi.

As per the government release, the statue has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and a research centre, along with ancient Indian texts, a theatre and an educational gallery consisting of the many works of Saint Ramanajucharya.