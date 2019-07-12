SSC CPO 2019: Answer key for ASI, SI posts released, check @ ssc.nic.in

SSC had conducted exams for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) posts.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the answer key for various posts in SSC CPO 2019. The answer key has been released on its official website: ssc.nic.in

SSC had conducted exams for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), SSC Sub-Inspector (SI). The recently released answer keys can be checked, downloaded by August 9 further which they cannot be accessed, therefore, candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to tally before the answer key gets expired on the official SSC website.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key for SSC CPO 2019: ssc.nic.in

Steps to download the answer key for SSC CPO 2019 examination for ASI, SI posts:

Step 1: Log on to the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for 'download SSC CPO 2019 answer key' link will be available on the page, click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Once you've submitted the details, the answer key will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download, e-mail or take a print of the answer key.