Sports Ministry suspends WFI Chief Sanjay Singh, here's what happened

Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India after the newly elected president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.

We have not terminated WFI, they just need to follow due process and rules while functioning as a sports body, a Sports Ministry source mentioned.

The tournaments indicated above have also recently been announced, and this has happened without adhering to WFI's constitution. The announcement is hurried, with little warning given to wrestlers who will compete in the nationals, the Sports Ministry has noted in an official statement.

"Such decisions (holding nationals) are to be taken by Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading 'Notices and Quorum for Meetings', the minimum notice period for EC meetings is 15 clear days and a quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meeting, the minimum notice period is 7 clear days with a quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives," the ministry said in its press release.

"As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," said the ministry's source.