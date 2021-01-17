SpiceJet's Rs 899, IndiGo's Rs 877 domestic sale about to end, check details

If you are planning a vacation later this year, SpiceJet's 'Book Befikar Sale' is about to end shortly and you have got just a few hours left to book your domestic flight tickets at Rs 899.

While SpiceJet's sale is offering seats at a special fare of Rs 899 with zero change or cancellation fee on domestic sectors, the Big Fat Indigo sale has all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 877 on select domestic sectors for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

Indigo is offering 5% cashback up to Rs 750 on all fares using HSBC Credit Card and 12% cashback up to Rs 5,000 on easy 12 months EMI using IndusInd Credit Card.

After discounts, the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai will be priced at Rs 2,577 and a flight from Delhi to Kolkata will cost Rs 2,480.

Since only limited seats are available during the sale period, the airlines have said that they can be availed only on a 'first-come-first-serve' basis.

Vistara, the joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had also offered special fares started at Rs 1,299 all-inclusive earlier this month for travel during April and September period.

SpiceJet sale details

The SpiceJet domestic flight tickets are starting at Rs 899 (all inclusive) and the flyers can also enjoy a one-time waiver on the change/cancellation fee (applicable on modification/cancellation done 21 days in advance to the date of departure).

In addition, the customers also get a free voucher equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of Rs 1000 per customer, per flight.

Flyers can also book their preferred seat for flat Rs 149 and meals at Rs 249.

SpiceJet is also providing its SpiceMax service at flat Rs 799 that included priority services, complimentary meals, and seats with extra legroom.

The sale started on January 13, 2021, and will close on January 17, while the travel period is from April 1 to September 30, 2021.

SpiceJet, in a bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, has also launched new flights on Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Chennai-Shirdi-Chennai, Kolkata-Goa-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata sectors.