IndiGo, SpiceJet offer big discounts with tickets available from Rs 877

In an exciting news for air travellers, major domestic airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet have come out with big discounts for sales on their domestic flights, with ticket prices going as low as Rs 877 on certain routes.

IndiGo announced its five-day special domestic sale called 'The Big Fat IndiGo Sale' providing major discounts and offering low price tickets. SpiceJet had previously started its 'Book Befikar Sale' for its customers, with ticket prices at Rs 899 on select routes.

"We see travel on your cards this year! Grab our most-awaited sale and take-off into the skies! Your lean, clean flying machine is waiting," IndiGo made a tweet, while announcing the sale.

Also read Indigo reveals its servers were hacked, says internal documents likely to get leaked

As per the information on the sale by both the airlines, it started on January 13 and will continue till January 17. Both IndiGo and SpiceJet are providing air tickets with major discounts for travel between April 1 and September 30.

Since only a limited seats are available during the sale period, the airlines have said that they can be availed only on a 'first-come-first-serve' basis.

According to the information provided by IndiGo, the customers will have to pay Rs 500 as charges for flight change or cancellation on bookings made during the offer. They can avail further cashback with HSBC and IndusInd credit cards.

After discounts, the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai will be priced at Rs 2,577 and a flight from Delhi to Kolkata will cost Rs 2,480.

As per the 'Book Befikar Sale' by the SpiceJet, the customers can get a ticket at all-inclusive prices starting from as low as Rs 899 along with a one-time waiver on change or cancellation fee. The waiver will only be applicable for any modification or cancellation, which is done at least 21 days in advance from the date of departure.

The SpiceJet sale is also offering a free voucher of the same amount as the base fare up to Rs 1000 per customer, per flight.