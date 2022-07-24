Search icon
SSC recruitment scam: Specialist doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to examine Partha Chatterjee orders Calcutta HC

The Hospital has been asked to prepare a report and hand over the copies of the same to the Investigating Officer, Medical Officer of SSKM

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Image Credit: PTI

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)  to airlift Trinamool Congress senior leader Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday for an examination by specialist doctors.

The High Court further ordered that the minister be virtually presented before a special court in Kolkata. The ED arrested Chatterjee in connection with a teacher recruiting scam that transpired in 2014.

The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Authority is directed to medically examine Partha Chatterjee by a team of specialist doctors of Cardiology, Nephrology, Respiratory Medicines and Endocrinology. 

 

The Hospital has been asked to prepare a report and hand over the copies of the same to the Investigating Officer, Medical Officer of SSKM and Advocate for TMC minister by 3:00 pm on Monday.

"The Investigating Officer shall forward a soft copy of the above-mentioned medical report to his counterpart in Calcutta who, in turn, shall produce it before the learned Special Judge under PML Act," the court said.

The Special judge will take up the hearing of the case at 4 pm on Monday.

What's Patha Cahtterjee accused of?

Partha Chatterjee is accused of earning money illegally by getting kickbacks for recruiting teachers for state-run schools when he was the education minister of West Bengal.

He is accused of appointing hundreds of teachers and non-teaching staff in return for money and other forms of bribes. The Enforcement Directorate said he had allegedly appointed them in positions they were not qualified for. He has been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate said apart from cash, they also find a trove of incriminating documents, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold from the premises of other government officials linked to the alleged scam.

