SP MP sings Taliban's praises, says it wants to 'free their country'

The whole world is concerned about the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan and all the countries are busy evacuating their citizens from there. With the Taliban overthrowing the elected government, everyone is watching the situation in Afghanistan and people are afraid that the insurgent group's cruelty may again start there. However, a Samajwadi Party MP in India singing praises of the Taliban.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, has given a shocking statement about the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan. The SP MP said that the Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and America to settle in their country.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who remains the news due to his controversial statements, has again come into the limelight after this statement. Singing praises of Taliban, Barq said that now the Taliban wants to free their country and run it, adding that it is an internal matter of the Taliban.

Apart from this, the SP MP also took a jibe at BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He said that when BJP has not done any work for the interest of the people of the country, then what is the point of taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He said that in the BJP government, from the common man to the farmers, everyone is troubled. Our party also had a government in the state, but we never disturbed the people, he said.

This is not the first time that the MP has given a controversial statement. Earlier, he had described the BJP government as anti-Muslim. "BJP not only tampered with Shariat but also got girls caught and raped. Mistakes like mob lynching were done with Muslims. The government is now facing the brunt of which in the form of corona," he had said.

Not only this, the MP had even discovered the treatment of coronavirus long ago. He had given a statement that corona disease can be eradicated only by offering Namaz and apologizing for his mistakes.