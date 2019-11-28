Sonia Gandhi writes to Congress CMs to pay Rs 6,000 to pregnant, lactating mothers under NFSA Act

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked the chief ministers of states belonging her party to ensure that every eligible pregnant woman and lactating mothers are paid at least Rs 6,000, as envisioned under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Through a letter, she reached out to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

"I hope this letter finds you well. As you are aware that the NFSA 2013 promises cash transfer of Rs 6,000 to all pregnant women and lactating mothers, excluding those who are already receiving similar benefits from elsewhere. Please take steps to ensure that the scheme reaches every eligible woman and she receives at least Rs 6,000 - as envisioned under NFSA," the letter read.

"I would like to urge you to critically review the cumbersome requirements, which significantly reduce the coverage of pregnant women and lactating mothers under the scheme," added the letter dated November 26.

Attacking the Modi government for reducing the amount, she said, "The PMMVY reduced the payment amount from Rs 6,000 to Rs 5,000 and also restricts the benefits to just one child per woman in violation of the NFSA."

The Congress head also cited a report stating that barely 22% of women received this benefit (even a single installment) in 2017-18, Sonia said: "This is largely due to the implementation architecture prescribed for the PMMVY. The online payment scheme which is linked to the Aadhaar card has proven somewhat unreliable. Misallocation of the amounts, wrong Aadhaar linkage, etc has been reported repeatedly."

"Once we are able to improve the performance of this scheme in the Congress-run states, we can take up the issue with greater strength at the national level," she said.