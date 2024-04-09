Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check date of voting, result, main parties, candidates, past results and more

Due to its geographical location, the seat normally witnesses the domination of regional parties. Some of the key parties that contest from here are Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Sikkim Democratic Front, BJP, and INC.

The Election for Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency, which is one of the key constituencies in the state, will take place in the first phase in Lok Sabha elections 2024 this year. Sikkim is represented by only one seat in the Lok Sabha.

Important Dates

The final dates for the voting and result of the constituency was released by the Election Commission of India on 16th March.

The date of voting for the Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 19 April ( Phase 1 ). The date of counting and results is on 2nd June.

Candidates

Indian National Congress (INC) has pitched Gopal Chettri for the Sikkim seat while BJP has fielded Dinesh Chandra Nepal. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has fielded sitting MP Indra Hang Subba from the constituency.

Past Results

Indra Hang Subba of the SKM was the winning candidate from the Sikkim seat in Lok Sabha elections 2019, by securing 166922 votes against Dek Bahadur Katwal of the SDF.

In Lok Sabha elections 2014, Prem Das Rai of the SDF was the victorious candidate as he got 163698 votes while 121956 votes were gained by Tek Nath Dhakal of the SKM.