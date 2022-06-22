Sidhu Moose Wala death: Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer to move SC against ‘mistreatment’ by Punjab police

File photo

In the midst of the investigation regarding the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was transferred from Delhi to Punjab for questioning. Now, Bishnoi’s lawyer is claiming that the gangster is being harassed by the Punjab police.

Expressing displeasure over Bishnoi’s production in Magistrate’s residence late night yesterday and extension of his remand for a further six days, lawyer Vishal Chopra said that he is being mistreated and is being subjected to “third-degree torture” during the investigation.

Chopra on Wednesday said there are proper guidelines and related Judgment regarding the production of the accused in the court, but Punjab police are clearly violating the law by producing Lawrence Bishnoi at the magistrate’s residence without his even legal representative.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer said, “We have decided to move Supreme Court against Punjab Police’s behaviour where it has produced Lawrence Bishnoi one day before without our knowledge and took further remand of him.”

The gangster’s remand was supposed to end today, June 22, but without any prior notice, Bishnoi was presented in front of the magistrate and his custody was extended by six more days, Chopra said. He also alleged that the Punjab police are trying to avoid medical examinations.

"There is a violation of our rights, that is why we are now preparing to go directly to the Supreme Court," he added. This comes just a few days after Bishnoi was transferred from Tihar jail to Punjab for interrogation regarding Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified persons on May 29 when he was travelling to the Jawaharke village in Mansa, Punjab. Moose Wala had sustained a total of 19 bullet injuries and was brought dead to the hospital.

Shortly after his murder, gangster Goldy Brar assumed responsibility for the killing. Brar is a member of Bishnoi’s gang and said that Moose Wala was killed due to a personal vendetta. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada.

(With ANI inputs)

