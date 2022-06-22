Headlines

Sidhu Moose Wala's team shares an update for his fans wanting to meet late singer's parents

"To everyone wanting to meet Sidhu's parents, please visit them on Sundays only", read a message shared by Sidhu Moose Wala's team on his Instagram.

Entertainment

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala's sudden death shocked the entire nation including his family and millions of his followers. His team has kept his Instagram handle active even after his demise and keeps sharing messages for his fans and followers on social media.

In a recent update, the late singer's team requested his fans, who want to meet Sidhu's parents, on Sundays. It shared a note on Instagram stories that read, "To everyone wanting to meet Sidhu's parents, please visit them on Sundays only. They need to rest and take some time alone to process this loss."

Earlier, Moose Wala's team had requested his fans to pay homage to the late singer by keeping his privacy intact. It had first asked the people to avoid sharing call recordings of conversations between them and Sidhu. It had also requested music labels, and producers not to release or leak any unreleased song and hand it over to Sidhu's father.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh recently paid tribute to the legendary singer at his Vancouver concert held on June 19. Along with the late singer, the Udta Punjab actor dedicated his concert to the Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu, who was shot dead in March, and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who died in a car accident in February. 'This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers' was written on the background screen of his show in Vancouver.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh dedicates his Vancouver concert to late Sidhu Moose Wala, video breaks the internet

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire at the acclaimed singer on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

