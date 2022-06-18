Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Is Lawrence Bishnoi being subjected to third-degree torture

File Photo

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being cited as the prime accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case is being subject to ‘inhuman treatment’ by the Punjab Police.

According to the legal counsel of Bishnoi – Vishal Chopra, while interrogating the jailed gangster, the state police are giving “third-degree torture” to the accused.

Bishnoi’s lawyer has alleged that the state police is “violating the rules” which are necessary to be followed at the time of interrogation.

Expressing his opinion in a video message, Chopra said that Bishnoi’s “life was in danger”. He further alleged that no videography was done at the time of Bishnoi’s interrogation.

As per Chopra, he wasn’t permitted to meet the gangster. Further, the lawyer said that he will file a written petition before a competent court highlighting the Police’ mistreatment of the gangster.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the mastermind in the singer’s killing. He was sent from Delhi’s Tihar jail to Punjab under heavy security on June 15. Later, he was produced before a court in Punjab’s Mansa district and was remanded to seven-day police custody.

The gangster was then questioned for about five hours on June 17. According to reports, Bishnoi has admitted to planning the murder in the interrogation by the Special Task Force of Punjab Police.

As per common belief, singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered to take revenge for the killing of singer and Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera who was reportedly like an elder brother to gangster Bishnoi.

While being interrogated by the Police, Bishnoi reportedly said that his gang members “may have executed Sidhu Moose Wala”.