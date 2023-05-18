Search icon
Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy: Report

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge worked till late night Wednesday to break the political deadlock.

Reported By:ANI| Edited By: ANI |Source: ANI |Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20th May. (File)

New Delhi: Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka with DK Shivakumar as his deputy, ending days of uncertainty, sources said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge worked till late night Wednesday to break the political deadlock over the next CM in Karnataka and arrived at a consensus for government formation.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20th May.

The party has called a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm.

Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP Meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a decision on the next Karnataka chief minister will be announced today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours.

