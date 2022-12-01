Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shraddha Walkar murder: Things to know about Aaftab Poonawala's 'psychologist' girlfriend

Aaftab Poonawala: Among the items gifted were perfumes and a ring allegedly belonging to the victim.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder: Things to know about Aaftab Poonawala's 'psychologist' girlfriend
Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar: She never suspected that he had stashed Shraddha Walkar's pieces in his fridge (File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday questioned the clinical psychologist who dated Aaftab Poonawala after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar. They had met via the dating application Bumble weeks after the murder and she visited the house where the victim's body had been stashed.

She reportedly told the police that the news about the murder was shocking to her as she couldn't gauge this aspect of his personality from his behaviour with her. She also told the police that Poonawala had a collection of perfumes and room fresheners in the house and even gifted her some items. He also had potpourri.

Among the items gifted were perfumes and a ring allegedly belonging to the victim. 

She visited his house in October. She also visited the house again but left Delhi. 

She never suspected that he had stashed Shraddha Walkar's pieces in his fridge.

He had allegedly killed Shraddha as he was hassled about the possibility of her dating another man. The two had decided to break up and the victim told a friend on Instagram that she had some news. However, before he could respond and she could tell, Poonawala strangled her to death. 

He reportedly had relationships with many women when he was dating Shraddha.  

The doctor, however, said he showed no signs of aggression and behaved well with her. 

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: How will brain mapping of Aaftab Poonawala reveal more clues about killing?

He suspected that Shradda too had been having relationships with multiple women. 

To mislead Walkar's friends, Aaftab used to chat with them from her account. He even called a common friend and asked him if he was in touch with the victim. 

He said he should tell him to call her. 

Around the same time he murdered Shraddha, he was dismissed from the call centre in Gurugram due to bad behaviour with women employees.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.