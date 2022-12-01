Shraddha Walkar murder: Things to know about Aaftab Poonawala's 'psychologist' girlfriend

Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar: She never suspected that he had stashed Shraddha Walkar's pieces in his fridge (File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday questioned the clinical psychologist who dated Aaftab Poonawala after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar. They had met via the dating application Bumble weeks after the murder and she visited the house where the victim's body had been stashed.

She reportedly told the police that the news about the murder was shocking to her as she couldn't gauge this aspect of his personality from his behaviour with her. She also told the police that Poonawala had a collection of perfumes and room fresheners in the house and even gifted her some items. He also had potpourri.

Among the items gifted were perfumes and a ring allegedly belonging to the victim.

She visited his house in October. She also visited the house again but left Delhi.

She never suspected that he had stashed Shraddha Walkar's pieces in his fridge.

He had allegedly killed Shraddha as he was hassled about the possibility of her dating another man. The two had decided to break up and the victim told a friend on Instagram that she had some news. However, before he could respond and she could tell, Poonawala strangled her to death.

He reportedly had relationships with many women when he was dating Shraddha.

The doctor, however, said he showed no signs of aggression and behaved well with her.

He suspected that Shradda too had been having relationships with multiple women.

To mislead Walkar's friends, Aaftab used to chat with them from her account. He even called a common friend and asked him if he was in touch with the victim.

He said he should tell him to call her.

Around the same time he murdered Shraddha, he was dismissed from the call centre in Gurugram due to bad behaviour with women employees.