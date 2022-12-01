Shraddha Walkar murder case: How will brain mapping of Aaftab Poonawala reveal more clues about killing?

Prime accused Aaftab Poonawala will most likely undergo brain mapping if the narco test in the Shraddha murder case doesn’t give major clues.

The prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, is set to undergo more rounds of the polygraph lie detector test and a narco analysis test to determine more clues about the grisly killing.

Aaftab has undergone hours of polygraph tests, where he confesses to killing Shraddha and said that he had “no remorse” for murdering her. However, it is likely that Aaftab will undergo another test to uncover his lies – a brain mapping test.

A source linked to the investigation said that Delhi Police will most likely approach the court to seek permission for a brain mapping test for Aaftab Poonawala if both the polygraph and narco test lead to no conclusions, as per IANS reports.

"Polygraph test report of Aaftab will be submitted within two days and his narco test is expected to be present either on Thursday or Friday. After the narco test, it is up to the investigators to demand brain mapping after they do not get answers expected by the accused," said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) source.

What is brain mapping?

The brain mapping test of a criminal or an accused in a crime is also known as the P-300 test. The brain mapping test is carried out in a similar fashion to the polygraph test, but instead of the physiological behavior, the activity of the brain is mapped.

In the brain mapping test of a crime suspect, the accused is first interrogated and questioned regarding the crime in question, to know if he is concealing any information from the authorities. Further, the activation of the brain’s memory is done by listing words associated with the crime.

The responses of the brain are recorded in regard to words that are associated and not associated with the crime to determine if the accused is hiding any vital information. A very low concentration of the drug is used during the brain mapping test, which has little to no effect on the body.

Aaftab Poonawala is expected to undergo a polygraph test and a narco test between December 1 and December 5. If both tests fail to be inconclusive, the brain mapping test of the alleged killer will be conducted to determine more information on the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

