From Nithari killings to Aarushi Talwar murder, know cases where narco test was used to dig up truth

Aaftab will have to take a narco test tomorrow (File photo)

The Shraddha Walkar murder case shook up the entire nation with its gory and shocking details, with many pieces of the puzzle still missing in the case. Now, the prime accused in the murder case, Aaftab Poonawala, is set to undergo a narco test.

The Delhi Police and the court have ordered a narco test of Aaftab, who was the live-in partner of Shraddha. Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha to death on May 18, and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, storing it in his fridge.

Aaftab Poonawala will undergo a narco test on Monday, November 21, in Delhi’s Ambedkar Hospital, with several questions on the docket surrounding his alleged marijuana addiction, his method of murder and if he had an accomplice or not.

Apart from the Shraddha Walkar murder case, here are some of the cases where a narco test was used to uncover the truth about the crime.

Aarushi Talwar murder case

Krishna, who was Rajesh Talwar’s assistant, had undergone a narco test to determine the real killers of 15-year-old Aarushi Talwar. His narco test pointed towards the fact that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were not involved in the murder.

26/11 Mumbai attacks

Ajmal Kasab, the nabbed terrorist from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was made to undergo a narco test, where he made several revelations about how men were brainwashed by Pakistani terror groups and made to kill hundreds of innocents.

Nithari murder case

The two prime accused in the Nithari killings of children – Moninder Singh Pandher and his servant Surinder – were made to undergo the narco analysis test which led to the shocking revelations of how they murdered and abducted the victims.

2002 Gujarat riots cases

While police were investigating the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, the prime accused in several massacres during the riots were made to undergo narco tests to determine the main people responsible for inciting the riots and gruesome violence.

Shraddha Walkar’s body parts were reportedly dumped in a forest in Chhatarpur, while her head and torso still remain missing. The tool used to cut her body into 35 pieces is also missing, and the police are expecting to uncover major clues through the narco test.

READ | ‘Insulted, kicked out by Aaftab’s family while trying to find solution’: Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas