'Should support India's continued fight against terrorism': US Congressman Rooney

US Congressman Francis Rooney has said that world's superpower should support India in its fight against terrorism.

Following his meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ronney said, "India faces many regional and geopolitical threats. Islamic insurgents are a constant threat, spreading terror throughout Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India. We should support the government in Delhi in the continued fight against terror."

Rooney also stressed on the threat faced by India from China and Pakistan.

"India also faces an increasingly aggressive and assertive China that continues to export its malign influence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. China's behaviour is destabilising India's near-abroad, saddling its neighbours with unpayable debts, as was the case with the port project in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. India is also on constant alert with a hostile and unstable nuclear-armed state to their West--Pakistan," ANI quoted him as saying.

Rooney mentioned that Washington will need to further strengthen bilateral ties with India through trade relationship, bilateral foreign trade investment.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said at a high-level special event of UN and Shanghai Cooperation Organization that cross-border terrorism is destabilising entire regions, and that the 'coordinated response' of international agencies is 'too slow" to respond to it.

"UN-designated terrorist organizations such as ISIL, Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida, Boko Haram, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, continue to destabilise entire regions through their cross-border financing, propaganda & recruitment, including by using-rather abusing-evolving global public goods such as the cyberspace and social media." He also stressed that the "cross -border nature" of these activities offers a serious challenge to international agencies combatting terrorism whose coordinated response time is "too slow to be effective," he said.

He also highlighted the nexus between criminal groups and terrorists, by financing terror outfits through drug trafficking, arms dealing, money laundering, counterfeiting.