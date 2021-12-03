Shocking! Miscreants steal tyre of Mirage fighter jet from truck carrying military equipment in Lucknow

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case against unidentified miscreants after a tyre of Mirage fighter jet was stolen from a truck carrying a consignment of military equipment from Lucknow.

According to reports, the truck was carrying the consignment to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow on November 27, 2021. An FIR has been filed at Ashiyana Police Station in Lucknow. An investigation about the same is currently underway.

Reports state that the robbery took place as there was a traffic jam on Shaheed Path, an outer bypass road in Uttar Pradesh. Police are currently checking CCTV footage at Shaheed Path to solve the case.

The truck was carrying eight various items including a refueller vehicle, universal trolley, bomb trolley, seven-step ladder, co2 trolley, aircraft main tyres, and aircraft nose tyres. The theft happened between 12:30 am and 1:00 am.