Shiv Sena stays resolute in their demands: Uddhav Thackeray to take final call on Maharashtra government formation

Thursday marks the 13th day of negotiations between the Shiv Sena and its ally BJP over the issue of government formation in Maharashtra, continuing a political deadlock in the state.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on government formation in Maharashtra, the party decided after a meeting was conducted on Thursday with the newly-elected legislators at Uddhav's residence in Mumbai - 'Matoshree'.

The meeting, which went on for an hour, saw the Shiv Sena staying resolute in their demand for a rotational Chief Minister according to the earlier '50:50 formula' that was being demanded by the party. The Sena will not cave in and be firm in their demand, the Sena MLAs said, adding that one united voice in the party will help in voicing their demands more effectively, in that the doors of their party are now closed for incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After the meeting was over, Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil said that the Sena legislators will be staying at Hotel Rangsharda for the next two days, in accordance with what Uddhav Thackeray has asked.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had denied reports suggesting that the party, in a bid to avoid poaching of candidates, will be shifting its new-elected MLAs to the Trident Hotel in Mumbai. Raut said, "here is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first." He also reiterated the party's stance that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena leader, in turn, said that whoever tries to challenge the party will face the consequences.

In Thursday's latest developments, the Shiv Sena has, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', indirectly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching newly-elected candidates to retain power. The editorial also took its digs at several BJP leaders and reiterated Shiv Sena's stance of the earlier '50:50 formula' for the post of the Chief Minister, ahead of the last date for government formation in Maharashtra, which is November 8.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns as the latter has insisted on a coalition government under 50:50 formula, an agreement it claims was made between the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP, however, has maintained that the 50:50 formula meant equal share in the government and not the CM's post for 2.5 years. There was no agreement for the chief minister's position, the party has affirmed.