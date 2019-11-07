Shiv Sena accuses BJP of poaching newly-elected MLAs, says party distributed 'packets'

In what comes as the latest development in the drama over government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', indirectly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching newly-elected candidates to retain power. The editorial also took its digs at several BJP leaders and reiterated Shiv Sena's stance of the earlier '50:50 formula' for the post of the Chief Minister, ahead of the last date for government formation in Maharashtra, which is November 8.

In the editorial, Shiv Sena claimed that several fallen MLAs of the previous state government distributed 'packets' among newly-elected candidates who had no connection to the BJP or its Hindutva ideology. The move, Sena claimed, was to remain in power for a second term in the state. However, the editorial did not explicitly name any party or its leaders.

It also launched a scathing attack on several BJP ministers and their statements. Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, who will be leading the party delegation to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tomorrow, had earlier asserted that the government formed in Maharashtra will be of the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance). The Shiv Sena, in its editorial, mockingly asked when the government will be formed and whose 'Mahayuti' will happen and how.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had, too, earlier said that the "good news" of BJP-Shiv Sena government formation in Maharashtra will be announced soon. The Sena editorial said that "good news" will come only when Maharashtra witnesses Aaditya Thackeray on the chair of the Chief Minister. Aaditya, son of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is the first to contest elections from the dynasty and the party has been projecting the Worli MLA as its face for Chief Minister.

The editorial also mocked a supposed 'secret' meeting between Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Congress MP Ahmed Patel, who was a Sonia Gandhi loyalist, asking that if the meeting really took place to discuss the conditions of the road, why did media stir up controversy on account of it being 'secret'.

As the power tussle continues over government formation in Maharashtra, a delegation of BJP leaders will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. The delegation will meet the governor at 10.30 am.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns as the latter has insisted on a coalition government under 50:50 formula, an agreement it claims was made between the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP, however, has maintained that the 50:50 formula meant equal share in the government and not the CM's post for 2.5 years. There was no agreement for the chief minister's position, the party has affirmed.