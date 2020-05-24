Shiv Sena compares Yogi Adityanath to Hitler, says migrants' issue similar to exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Continuing its attacks on the BJP led government at the Centre, Shiv Sena on Sunday slammed the party on its handling of the migrant workers' crisis during the lockdown.

In an editorial in party's mouthpiece Saamana, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and compared him to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

In his column in Saamana, Raut compared the migration of labourers to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s. He said that the atrocities committed against the Jews are similar to the atrocities committed against the migrants in Uttar Pradesh by the Chief Minister.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and were discriminated in their own country. Politics on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is still being practised in the country. Today, at least 5-6 crore migrants are forced to live in the same manner," read the column.

The comments are coming at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that no one should engage in politics in the time of the coronavirus crisis.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had recently issued instructions to authorities to prevent any unauthorised movement of people and their families coming on foot, cycles or trucks in the state.

The officials were also directed to make arrangements for their food and shelter as well as buses to ferry them to their villages.

Earlier this week, the Sena had hit out at the Centre for ignoring Maharashtra in the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package meant for reviving the sluggish economy.

It further added that the environment is not conducive for doing business under the present Modi regime.