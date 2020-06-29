Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns from All Party Hurriyat Conference

Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

"Looking at the current situation of All Party Hurriyat Conference, I announce my resignation from this forum. Units have been informed by a letter," he said.

Geelani has been the face of Kashmir's separatist politics for decades and had led the separatist movement in the valley since the 1990s.

Since 2010, the 90-year-old has mostly been in house arrest.

This is a major development for separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir after Centre revoked the special status given to the region under Article 370 of the constitution. The erstwhile state was then divided into two union territories.

(With ANI inputs)