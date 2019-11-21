Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to be called 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'; Uddhav to be CM with 2 deputies

Headlines

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, Oscar-winning songwriter, passes away at 81

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to career-best No. 5, Kuldeep Yadav enters top 10

Proof of aliens? NASA spots mud cracks on Mars's surface similar to Earth indicating seasonal cycle

'Doesn't get angry over violence against Manipuri women, Bilkis Bano, women wrestlers': DCW chief slams Smriti Irani

Amid backlash, OG Don actress Zeenat Aman supports Ranveer Singh for Don 3: 'May you find a worthy...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, Oscar-winning songwriter, passes away at 81

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to career-best No. 5, Kuldeep Yadav enters top 10

10 health benefits of moong dal sprouts

10 Predators that target elephants in the wild

Unsung women freedom fighter of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Proud! Women BSF Personnel Deployed At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, Oscar-winning songwriter, passes away at 81

Amid backlash, OG Don actress Zeenat Aman supports Ranveer Singh for Don 3: 'May you find a worthy...'

Jailer movie review: Rajinikanth's charm; Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff's cameos can't save this incoherent mess from Nelson

HomeIndia

India

Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to be called 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'; Uddhav to be CM with 2 deputies

Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sonia Gandhi-led Congress have finalised the power-sharing deal in Maharashtra and look set to form the government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 04:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As talks on government formation move ahead, with even a date of a formal announcement in place, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have come up with the name for their proposed alliance in Maharashtra. Sources said the new alliance will be called 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. 

Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sonia Gandhi-led Congress have finalised the power-sharing deal in Maharashtra and look set to form the government. 

With the Congress Working Committee's in-principle approval to form a coalition government on Thursday, the road to a formal announcement on Saturday seems clear. 

According to the deal agreed upon between the leaders of the three parties, Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister for 5 years while two deputy chief ministers - one each from NCP and Congress - will serve alongside him. 

Sources said Ajit Pawar of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress are likely to become deputy CMs.

The three parties have also agreed upon a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to run a coalition government, discussed and finalised over the week. Sources said there will be no compromise on the CMP.

The three parties are likely to share ministerial berths according to their strength in the assembly. Accordingly, 16-15-12 formula is being charted out between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively. 

The council of ministers Maharashtra can have 43 members. The allocation of portfolios to each party still needs to be finalised. 

Details regarding the assembly speaker's post also need to be ironed out. It is clear that the NCP-Congress combine will get the post but the two parties have not yet decided who will be their candidate. 

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manasi Parekh recalls being told 'you are not hot enough, won't get lead role' at the start of her career | Exclusive

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Ratan Tata's company Tata Cliq Palette opens first beauty store, to compete with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Watch: Babar Azam snubs live interview to engage in prayer following spectacular 104 off 59 Balls in LPL match

This ex-TCS employee got Ratan Tata’s help, then built Rs 10000 crore company; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE