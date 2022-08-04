'Only one ceiling fan, no ventilation': Sena leader Sanjay Raut demands AC room in ED custody

Picture: File Photo

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Patra Chawl land fraud case, is believed to have asked for a room with air conditioning. Raut told the PMLA court on Thursday that he is being held in a room with just one ceiling fan in prison and that he prefers an air-conditioned room, as per a report by Republic Bharat.

The attorney for the Shiv Sena leader said before the court that there is just one fan and no ventilation in the room where the interrogation is taking place. The ED responded by saying that his room and the entire building are air-conditioned. However, if he requires an additional fan for ventilation, one can be given.

It is important to note that Sanjay Raut's time in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody ended today (August 4), and he was brought before a PMLA court where he was ordered to remain in their custody till August 8. The ED filed new allegations against Raut earlier in the day, alleging that he paid Rs 3 crore in cash to purchase 10 plots in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

READ | Article 370 abrogation: How tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has changed in last three years?

What is the Patra Chawl land scam ?

Sanjay Raut's Bhandup home was raided by the ED on July 31 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, and he was interrogated for several hours before being taken to the ED's zonal headquarters in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for more questions. He told the reporters that it was a "false charge" before going into the ED office and vowed to stick with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group.

He was formally detained at 12.05 am on Monday for violating the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by refusing to assist the inquiry. The renovation of the Patra Chawl and other activities involving his wife and other colleagues are at the centre of the Rs. 1,034 crore land fraud case, which led to the Shiv Sena leader's arrest.

Businessman Pravin Raut was detained in this case in February, but on April 5, the ED seized eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat connected to Sanjay Raut in Mumbai's Dadar neighbourhood.

The Sena leader has claimed that he is being targeted because of political rivalry while denying any crime. Uddhav Thackeray, the previous chief minister of Maharashtra, was recently removed from power due to a revolt and a party split. Raut is a supporter of Thackeray.

READ | Delhi sees 2,202 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in a day; positivity rate remains unchanged

On July 1, the Rajya Sabha MP was interrogated over the incident. He spoke with the investigator for almost 10 hours, during which time his statement was recorded in accordance with the penal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The properties also include a flat in the Mumbai suburb of Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED said. The agency wants to question Sanjay Raut to find out about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.

Included in the properties are eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly owned by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close colleague" of Sanjay Raut, according to the ED. There is also a flat owned by Varsha Raut in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Dadar.

Sanjay Raut is being sought out by the agency in order to learn more about his "business and other connections" with Pravin Raut and Patkar, as well as the real estate transactions involving his wife.

READ | National Herald case: ED questions Mallikarjun Kharge for over 6 hours, Congress says 'Modishahi' reaching a new low