Delhi sees 2,202 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in a day; positivity rate remains unchanged

Delhi has reported 2,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours,4 deaths and 1,660 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the health department on Wednesday. The capital recorded a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent.

The national capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent last on January 24. The positivity rate and the daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

Delhi reported 1,506 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 10.63 per cent. On Monday, the city reported a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent, the highest in six months, with 822 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities being reported.

Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. It logged 1,333 cases of the viral disease on Saturday with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three deaths were reported.

The city saw 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

What is the Covid positivity rate?

The daily positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive every day. On Wednesday, 17,815 people were tested for the virus out of which 2,073 tested positive. The percentage of people turning positive is the daily positivity rate.

The daily positivity rate is one of the most prominent indicators of the prevalence of a virus in the population.

