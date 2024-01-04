Security tightened outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence amid AAP's claims of possible arrest by ED

Headlines

Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Meet man who had Rs 63 crore salary at Rs 121000 crore firm, resigned to join startup with Rs 1141 crore loss, he is…

Health benefits of eating raw onions

Weird facts about Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan

8 foods that increase high blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

HomeIndia

India

Security tightened outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence amid AAP's claims of possible arrest by ED

The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Security has been tightened outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers claimed, citing unnamed inputs, that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest the AAP convener today. 

These claims come after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday. The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Taking to the social media platform X, AAP leader and Delhi's Law and PWD Minister, Atishi on Wednesday, said, "News coming in that ED is going to raid@ArvindKejriwal's residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely." Minutes after Atishi's post, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also posted on X, claiming speculations about Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.

READ | Russia, Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in 'biggest' release of war

"It is heard that tomorrow morning, ED is going to reach the house of Chief Minister Kejriwal and arrest him," Bharadwaj said in his post. 

Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date, calling the notice "illegal." Kejriwal further questioned the agency for not responding to his earlier replies when the summons was sent to him and he had raised certain queries on the nature of the agency's investigation.

In his written reply to the ED, the Delhi CM said, "As a premier investigating agency the non-disclosure and non-response approach adopted by you cannot sustain the test of law, equity, or justice. Your obstinacy is tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law." 

READ | Delhi-NCR weather: Thick fog engulfs north India, several flights delayed due to low visibility

"In these circumstances, I urge you to respond to my earlier response and clarify the position so as to enable me to understand the real intent, ambit, nature, sweep, and scope of the purported inquiry/investigation for which I am being called," he added in his response.

The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated, and unsustainable in law." 

He further alleged that the said summons appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations. Meanwhile, the AAP also questioned the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Busy with Rajya Sabha election, send questionnaire: Arvind Kejriwal to ED after skipping summons

'Bahut zaleel kiya hai': Anurag Dobhal lashes out at BB17 makers, claims their winner is fixed, says Munawar is using...

'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC to deliver verdict over pleas seeking probe on Jan 3

Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE