Delhi-NCR weather: Thick fog engulfs north India, several flights delayed due to low visibility

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh saw extremely thick fog, while Jammu division saw moderate fog cover on Thursday due to the ongoing cold wave conditions in North India, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The low visibility and foggy conditions at Delhi airport caused several flight operations to be delayed.

As of 5.30, visibility ranged from 25 to 500 meters in various parts of the country. Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Prayagraj-50, Varanasi-50, Gorakhpur-200 in Uttar Pradesh. Safdarjung-500, Palam-700 in Delhi; Bikaner-25, Jaisalmer-50, Kota-50, Jaipur-50 in Rajasthan; and Gaya-25, Purnea-25, Patna-200 in Bihar.

Visibility between 0 and 50 meters is considered "very dense," 51 to 200 meters is considered "dense," 201 to 500 meters is considered "moderate," and 501 to 1,000 meters is considered "shallow."

Moradabad is still experiencing a cold wave with dense fog.

For the past few days, most of the nation has been experiencing cold wave conditions. The authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have directed that schools for students up to Class 8 remain closed until January 6th, citing extreme cold temperatures in the area.

East India is expected to see no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next two days, followed by a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department. The next three days are expected to witness a 2-3 degree Celsius increase in minimum temperatures in Central India, after which there should be no further significant changes.