Schools closed as heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana

Heavy rains have continued to torment the residents of many states of India including Maharashtra, Telangana, and Gujarat, among others. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in these states and has also issued alerts for several cities and districts. Schools in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Gujarat have also suffered due to heavy rain.

Maharashtra

Parts of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad's schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed.

All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area remained closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast, officials said. Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpours for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too.

"As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided, and non-aided primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits," said a release from the municipal corporation's education department.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appealed to all the private firms, including the IT companies in and around the city, to encourage their employees to work from home in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

Telangana

The Telangana government has also extended holidays for all educational institutions in the state till July 16 in view of continuing heavy rains. The government had earlier declared holidays for three days due to forecasts of heavy rains across the state and the schools were scheduled to re-open on Thursday. However, with the rains continuing in many parts of the state, the authorities decided to extend the holidays by three more days.

Educational institutions shall be re-opened from July 18, it added. Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the state for the last one week, creating a flood-like situation. The met office has forecast more rains till July 17. Heavy rains are likely in the majority of the districts.

Gujarat

Gujarat’s Navsari district was asked to shut schools due to rain causing a flood-like situation in the area. Rescue operations were carried out causing trouble for residents. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch.

"For the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the entire state. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch. The intensity of rainfall will reduce by July 15," said Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Department on Tuesday.