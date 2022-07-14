Massive fire breaks out Paharganj hotel in central Delhi, 10 rescued

File Photo

Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday morning, officials said. Officials said they got a call about a blaze at a hotel in Paharganj was received around 4:24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from the second and third floors, a senior fire official said.

Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22), and Partik (21), fire officials said.