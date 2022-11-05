Satna, MP: How Instagram's US office saved life of girl in India

Instagram (File)

An Instagram officer in the United States saved the life of a girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. The minor had uploaded two videos on the social media website before attempting suicide. The police, alerted by the company, acted swiftly and saved her life. Here's what happened.

The police received an alert that an Instagram user had suffered an injury on November 3, 5 pm. The company wrote a mail to the police.

The police analyzed the input and found out the location from where the video was uploaded.

The technical team from Bhopal found out that the girl was a resident of Satna. The local police reached her house and saved her life.

In one video, she kept a packet of poison near her and behaved as if she was in an inebriated state.

In the second video, it appeared she had cut her vein, ANI reported.