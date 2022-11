File Photo

In a tragic and unfortunate accident, 11 people have been reported dead after a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. According to the Superintendent of Betul, Simala Prasad, a bus and a car collided near Jhallar Police Station which resulted in the wretched accident.

According to the latest update, one injured is being taken for treatment to the nearest health facilities. Further details are awaited.

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)