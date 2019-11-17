'Sarkar kunauchi? Shiv Sena chi': Devendra Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray's memorial event in Shivaji Park

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was heckled by Shiv Sena supporters, who resorted to vehement sloganeering on Sunday when the BJP leader reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay his tributes to the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary. This shows the clear split between the former allies who fought the election on a pre-poll alliance, following a successful run of five years in governance but has since then fallen apart over issues regarding government formation.

Shiv Sena supporters raised the loud Marathi slogan — "Sarkar kunauchi? Shiv Sena chi (Whose government? Shiv Sena's)" when the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis was leaving Shivaji Park after paying his tributes.

They also jeered the former CM with Fadnavis' pre-poll campaign slogans: "I will be back (as CM)". The traditional Shiv Sena slogan "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai" was also heard.

Earlier on Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis had shared past speeches of the late Shiv Sena founder from his official Twitter handle, stating, "Respected Balasaheb gave the basic message of self-respect to all of us!"

He had also prayed to mark Balasaheb Thackeray's remembrance.

Fadnavis made sure to arrive at Shivaji Park at a time when no Shiv Sena leaders had yet arrived, except for Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar. However, he was still subjected to the sloganeering on his way back.

President's Rule was imposed in the state on Thursday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years was not accepted by the BJP.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to enlist the support of NCP and Congress for an alliance government.

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.