RJD, TMC, AAP slam Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for 'betraying', say 'people will...'

INDIA bloc on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "betraying" the opposition alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections after he joined hands with the BJP, with some even calling him a "chameleon" and "Paltu Ram" for frequently changing sides.

The Congress, RJD and other parties of the INDIA bloc on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "betraying" the opposition alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections after he joined hands with the BJP, with some even calling him a "chameleon" and "Paltu Ram" for frequently changing sides. The parties warned that the people of Bihar will give a "befitting reply" to Kumar and the BJP, with his former deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav even saying that JD(U) is all set to be "finished in Lok Sabha polls".

The BJP, however, said its alliance with Kumar was "natural" and asserted that the "double engine government" of the NDA would benefit Bihar. Party leaders also claimed that the INDIA bloc would soon disintegrate as the alliance has "no ideological basis". Leaders of the Congress, RJD, DMK, JMM, TMC, CPI(ML)-L and AAP attacked Kumar after the INDIA bloc received a major setback with his stunning volte face, less than 18 months after he parted ways with the BJP and formed the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar.

Lashing out at Kumar, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is clear that a "political drama" is being created to divert attention from his party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said it is clear that the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and the BJP are "scared" of the yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, which is set to enter Bihar.

In a post on 'X in Hindi', Ramesh said, "Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving a tough competition to chameleons in changing colours." The people of Bihar will not forgive this "expert of betrayal" and those who are making him dance to their tunes, he said.

Ramesh, however, said the INDIA bloc is strong, and "we will unitedly fight against the BJP and all parties like DMK, NCP, TMC and SP will fight it together".

The TMC said Kumar is "known for his political somersaults at regular intervals" and asserted that people will respond to such "opportunism".

"It is unfortunate that he has decided to quit the opposition grouping INDIA and is likely to join the NDA. The people will give a befitting reply to such political opportunism," Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said.

"Therefore, we already knew this, but we did not say anything to keep the INDIA bloc intact. Lalu Prasad ji and Tejashwi Yadav ji had already given us this information. Today, it has become true," Kharge said.