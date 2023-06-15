Riots decline drastically in India, country ‘most peaceful’ in last 50 years: NCRB report

Visuals from North East Delhi riots 2020 (Photo - PTI)

According to a recent analysis by the government body National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the rate of riots in the country is at its lowest in the last 50 years. The NCRB graph shows a steady decline in riots, just as the Opposition targets the ruling BJP for sparking religious hatred in the community.

Tweeted by Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council for the Prime Minister of India, the riots in the country have steeply declined ever since PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, with the total riot cases being at an all-time low in 2021.

The graph using the most recent analysis by the NCRB shows that rioting complaints and violence was at an all-time high during the 1980s, then going through a steep decline in the late 1990s, which was the first tenure of the BJP-led NDA government.

Anecdotes (however powerful) are not substitute to careful objective data analysis. And the data tell us that riots and tensions in India have been falling and very sharply from 1998 onwards. (The maximum riots were in 1981: 110361!) #KnowIndia #NewIndia https://t.co/8zaUKRtQW7 pic.twitter.com/olyR7IBHy9 — Prof. Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 17, 2019

Showing a mild spike during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the number of rioting complaints came to an all-time low during the tenure of PM Modi, according to the graph showing the NCRB data.

Professor Shamika Ravi tweeted, “Riots (violence) in India is on a steady decline. The country is most peaceful in 50 years.”

The EAC member further wrote on social media, “Anecdotes (however powerful) do not substitute to careful objective data analysis. And the data tell us that riots and tensions in India have been falling and very sharply from 1998 onwards. (The maximum riots were in 1981: 110361!)”

The last massive bout of violence and rioting was seen in 2020, during the Delhi riots which saw massive bloodshed and disturbances in North East Delhi, where as many as 53 people were reported dead.

