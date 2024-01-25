Twitter
Republic Day 2024: Meet the first Army couple, who are all set to march down Kartavya Path on Jan 26

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha C T are poised to make history as the first couple to march down the Kartavya Path as members of two different contingents in the Republic Day parade on January 26. Major Blaize expressed to PTI, "This is a first in the history of the Republic Day parades."

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2023, explained that the unique opportunity was not planned. Captain Supreetha shared, "This did not happen in a planned way. It is a coincidence. Initially, I gave my selection test and got through. Then my husband also got selected from his regiment."

Their journey began during their college days as they were both part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Major Blaize revealed, "My wife took part in the NCC Republic Day parade in 2016 at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi, and I got the opportunity to be part of the NCC Republic Day camp in 2014 in New Delhi. This was also one of the motivating factors for me to lead my regiment in the Republic Day 2024 at Kartavya path and make my regiment proud."

Captain Supreetha, hailing from Mysore, Karnataka, is a Law graduate from JSS Law College. Major Blaize, a native of Wellington, Tamil Nadu, completed his graduation from Jain University, Bengaluru. Currently residing in Delhi, they belong to different regiments and participate in practice sessions separately. Captain Supreetha highlighted, "My husband is from the Madras regiment, and I am part of the Corps of Military Police contingent."

Despite being posted in different locations, this opportunity has brought them together in New Delhi for two months. Captain Supreetha expressed the pride they feel, stating, "It is a very proud moment for both of us that we are here with our respective contingents." Their families are equally delighted and plan to attend the parade to witness this historic moment.

 

 

 

