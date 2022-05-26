Rajya Sabha polls 2022: Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, Faiyaz Ahmad to be RJD’s candidates

File photo

Rajya Sabha polls 2022: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is the leading opposition in Bihar, has revealed its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. According to news agency ANI, RJD has chosen Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmad as the party candidates for the polls.

Misa Bharti is RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest daughter and sitting Rajya Sabha member while Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad is a former MLA and a senior member of the party. The two candidates will be fighting in the Rajya Sabha elections, which are scheduled for later this year.

According to media reports, Bharti and Ahmad will be filing their candidature for the upper house elections tomorrow, May 27, at 11:30 am. Before this, both the candidates submitted the security deposit for the polls on Thursday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Dr. Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be the party's candidates for Rajya Sabha. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

The nomination filing process of the Rajya Sabha elections started on Wednesday and will come to an end on May 31. Earlier, it was speculated that RJD leader Sharad Yadav will be filing the nomination for the elections, as he was earlier disqualified as a member in 2017.

On Wednesday, Misa Bharti, accompanied by father Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived at the Patna airport at 7 pm and went to Bharti’s mother Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road in the city. An all-party meeting of RJD is also scheduled for June 1.

Ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad returned to his home turf Bihar, amid escalating political temperatures over issues of caste census, the Rajya Sabha biennial polls, and the CBI registering yet another corruption case against the septuagenarian.

A huge throng of RJD supporters was present at the airport to welcome the otherwise flamboyant leader, who appeared morose, in a wheelchair with a mask on his face.

The Rajya Sabha polls have seen a lot of unexpected candidates, most notable of which being Kapil Sibal, who has registered as an independent candidate, backed by the Samajwadi Party. He had announced that he had resigned from the Congress party on May 16, in a major blow to the INC.

(With inputs from agencies)

