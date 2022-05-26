‘Go home and cook': Maharashtra BJP leader takes misogynist dig at MP Supriya Sule

File Photo

Vile and misogynistic comments against working women have not a new thing, but when the negativity is blurted by a politician who is expected to do good for the country, it is sure to welcome criticism. Something similar happened recently when Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil passed a sexist remark targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule.

While debating over OBC reservations during a protest in Maharashtra, Patil said, “If you don't understand politics, go home and cook”.

Also, READ: Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Mosque case hearing: Here’s everything you need to know

The remark has raised an alarm across social media platforms as netizens are shocked to hear such misogynistic comments from a minister.

At the time of making the remark, the BJP leader was reacting to Supriya Sule comparing Maharashtra’s fight for OBC reservations with that of Madhya Pradesh. She was then questioning the Supreme Court’s decision to give BJP a green signal in the local elections.

Sule further unveiled that she had contacted the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivray Singh Chauhan, but couldn’t get through the details. “The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh came to Delhi and met 'someone'... I don't know what suddenly happened over the next two days and they got a go-ahead for OBC reservations”, she said.

In reaction to this, Maharashtra BJP President said, “Why are you even in politics? Just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with a Chief Minister?”

Also, READ: ‘Dig all mosques, if Shivlingas found handover to Hindus': Telangana BJP tells Asaduddin Owaisi

Following this, the NCP has passed another set of comments to criticise Patil. The party has asked him to “learn making chapattis so he can help his wife at home”.

Sule’s cousin – Ajit Pawar, who is the Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister also spoke upon the matter. “He has not right to speak like that. He has no right to speak that way about my sister”, he said.